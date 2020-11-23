Fire leaves Lima Township garage a total loss

A fire left a Lima Township garage heavily damaged on November 21, but firefighters were able to save an old barn.

It was at 2:14 p.m. on that Saturday when the call came into the Chelsea Area Fire Authority for a fire in the 600 block of South Freer Road. CAFA Lt. Eric Stanley said the call was for a fire in a detached garage with the two exposures, the home and barn, close enough to be of a concern for spread.

Stanley said upon arrival the fire had reached well over half of the garage. He described the garage fire as “70 percent involved” when they pulled up to the location.

CAFA arrived at the scene initially with a four-person crew with the goal of protecting the home and working on extinguishing the fire in the garage. The fire became a three-alarm call with CAFA calling for assistance from 12 other area fire departments.

Departments that helped included Dexter, Scio Township, Manchester and Ann Arbor.

Firefighters were on the scene for at least three hours. Stanley said there were no injuries.

The garage was a total loss.

However, he said the firefighters worked hard at saving the barn and protecting the home, which saw no damage. The barn’s roof did catch fire and was damaged a bit, but the flames were extinguished and overall it is in intact. According to Stanley, the barn is a three story hip roof barn.

Stanley said the firefighters worked really well and should be commended for saving the barn, which was full of hay.