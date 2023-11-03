Residents Asked to Share Views on Area Tourism

Residents of Washtenaw County, encompassing Ann Arbor and its surrounding cities, are being asked to share their insights on local tourism to shape Destination Ann Arbor's marketing strategy. A partnership with MMGY, a leading destination marketing firm, aims to craft a survey that will gather residents' travel experiences and tourism preferences.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Destination Ann Arbor to develop a strategic branding plan that accurately represents the county as a travel destination. The survey seeks responses from residents and those employed across Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Milan, Saline, and Ypsilanti.

Destination Ann Arbor’s President and CEO, Sarah Miller, emphasized the importance of community input: “Crafting our destination’s brand should be a reflection and representation of our county residents, community, and stakeholders that we all can be proud to be a part of,” Miller stated. She further highlighted the role of tourism as a major job creator and supporter of local businesses.

The economic significance of tourism to the area is underscored by data from a 2022 study by Anderson Economic Group, which revealed that tourism brought over $895 million in economic impact in 2021 and supported over 6,800 jobs, translating into substantial earnings for local households.

Residents and workers in the area are encouraged to contribute their perspectives by participating in the survey available at https://www.research.net/r/RYVRQJ7

until November 19, 2023. The collective voice of the community is intended to guide the future of tourism marketing in Washtenaw County, ensuring that it resonates with the people who call it home.

Image created by Dalle-E