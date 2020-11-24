Shoplifting | CPD Weekly Report 11-24-20

| 1 min | from Chelsea Police Department |

Incident #: 20-2505 Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: November 19, 2020 Time: 6:28 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had occurred at approximately 4:30 pm. The complainant stated that two male subjects and a female subject entered the business and began looking around throughout the store and spent a significant amount of time in the store. A patron approached a store clerk and asked if they had seen the two white males and one white female run out of the store. The clerk said that they had not noticed them run out. When the video surveillance footage was reviewed the clerk noted that the suspects had stolen multiple items by concealing the items in their jackets. At the time of the report, a complete loss report was still being compiled. The suspects were observed getting into a “larger black vehicle” there was no further information available on the identities of the suspects.