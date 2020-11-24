Ele's Place Names Bree Arvai Branch Director

| 1 min | from Ele's Place |We are incredibly pleased to announce that Bree Arvai has been named the Branch Director for Ele’s Place Ann Arbor! Bree joined the organization as the Director of Development in 2018 and has also served as Interim Branch Director since February 2020.We thank Bree for her selfless dedication and never-ending compassion that provides excellent care and keeping of the Ele’s Place Ann Arbor donors, staff, volunteers, and families during these unprecedented times.As we look to the future, we are confident that Bree’s strong leadership, commitment to community engagement, dedication to donor stewardship and devotion to our grieving families will provide the foundation for continued growth and success of the organization.We are so proud of the entire Ele’s Place Ann Arbor team and grateful for their dedication to the grieving children, teens, and families they serve. Even a pandemic can’t break their spirit – they strive to fulfill the Ele’s Place mission every day.As we head into Thanksgiving, we wish you and yours a safe holiday. We are grateful for YOU and your support – thank YOU for standing by Ele’s Place Ann Arbor so we are able to stand by the grieving children, teens, and their families in Ann Arbor and the surrounding southeast Michigan area, free of charge.Please join us in welcoming Bree Arvai as the Branch Director of Ele’s Place Ann Arbor!