FarmSudz Opens Second Storefront & Factory in Jackson, Michigan

Jackson, Michigan. FarmSudz, LLC, a Chelsea, Michigan based business, recently opened a retail/manufacturing space in a gorgeously restored 100+-year-old building located at 229 S. Mechanic St., right next to B-Z-B Café.

FarmSudz specializes in handmade natural skin and hair care, formulated using fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as goat milk, herbs, and raw beeswax. All products, including soaps, creams, balms, and serums, are handmade on-site in both the Chelsea and Jackson locations.

The story of FarmSudz started with Julie Konkle’s journey as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan. She was a clinical trials manager, helping to test new drug treatments for patients suffering from severe medical conditions. Konkle began making goat milk soap because her husband loved the creaminess of goat milk soap and had been ordering it from Arizona. FarmSudz became a creative outlet for Konkle to continue her research and experimenting with natural ingredients. Her drive and desire to help people as a nurse have guided the business and formulation of the natural handmade products that bring customers back time after time.

Konkle jokes that FarmSudz has morphed into a ‘family business for healthcare workers. Erin Valkuchak, her niece and pharmaceutical technician, fell in love with all things soap making and joined forces in 2017. Valkuchak manages the Jackson location and is the lead soap and cream maker. Beth Scarbrough, Konkle’s cousin and retired respiratory therapist joined in 2018. Scarbrough loves teaching, which is apparent in how she engages with customers about their products, including all things CBD. She also is handy in the FarmSudz kitchen, making CBD balm and products in the facial care line. One of the newest members is Becky Hones, who joined in September 2020 to develop the business and manage their digital presence. Hones has a degree in packaging with experience working for large corporations.

The importance of customer relationships is apparent when you stop by either FarmSudz location. In Konkle’s words, “The first thing you will notice is that our staff is friendly, knowledgeable, helpful, and kind. Making outstanding skincare products and being good to each other and our community is part of our culture - we will never lose sight of our priorities.”

On locating their second shop in Jackson, Konkle shared, “I have so many fond memories of Jackson growing up in the nearby community of Albion. We shopped for school clothes, went to the fair, enjoyed movies, and came for enormous ice cream sundaes, and now we’re ready to make new memories! We are humbled and beyond thrilled that FarmSudz is a part of the warm and welcoming community of business owners committed to the renaissance of the downtown area”.

Hours for the Jackson location are Tue, Wed, Fri, and Sat, 10 am - 3 pm, and Thu, 10 am - 6 pm.

FarmSudz Chelsea is located at 104 S. Main St. #2, below Chelsea Print and Graphics. Other Michigan retailers that carry FarmSudz products include Anna’s Gifts and Home Décor, Jackson, Pure Albion, Albion, Agricole Farm Stop, Chelsea, Miracle on River Street, Manistee, and Dexter Mill Dexter.

“The very best in natural skincare – one batch at a time” FarmSudz Mission is to research and handcraft effective, natural products that nourish and calm the body and the soul using the finest natural ingredients available. https://farmsudz.com/our-story/