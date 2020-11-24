A Chelsea resident and Detroit firefighter gets a cool surprise

A story from Value City Furniture:

National furniture retailer Value City Furniture (VCF) surprised local Detroit hero, Mark Taylor, his wife Megan and their four children today (Nov. 22, 2020) at their Chelsea, Michigan, home with an unforgettable ‘Homegate.’ The tailgate-at-home experience was meant to brighten what’s been an extraordinarily challenging last few years for the Taylor family.

Mark Taylor, a senior firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department and Chelsea resident, spent the year recovering from a horrific and devastating fire in 2019. After checking for people inside a vacant burning building, the roof collapsed. Mark suffered burns on more than 60 percent of his body. Mark recently rejoined the Detroit Fire Department in October 2020 following his extensive recovery. This all came just one year after his wife’s battle with cancer, from which she’s now in remission.

“Mark, Megan and their four children are the definition of selflessness, bravery and perseverance,” said Johnathan Schottenstein, president of VCF. “They are a family that no matter what comes their way, they don’t let life get them down. They give back to their community without blinking an eye, no matter what they’re going through. And because of that, when I heard their story, we decided we wanted to give back to them in a big way. It was an honor to celebrate the Taylors through this fun experience especially during a year when times have been challenging for us all; they are the true MVPs.”

Value City Furniture transformed the Taylors’ front yard into “VCF Stadium,” featuring the “VIP Lounge by Designer Looks” furnished with a VCF Designer Looks ComforTECH sectional and love seat and a foosball coffee table to sit back and relax while enjoying Sunday football. Outside the suite were custom yard games built on VCF Stadium’s ‘Turf Field,’ and a concession stand representing the family’s favorite local cuisine. The ‘Homegate’ also featured special video messages from Mark’s fellow firefighters.

At the close of the ‘gate, Value City Furniture awarded Mark with an MVP trophy plus an exclusive VCF Designer Looks ComforTECH Echo Dual-Power Recliner featuring adjustable head and foot rests, built-in Bluetooth speakers, hidden storage cupholders, wireless chargers and more. Echo is one of the highesttech furnishings to ever be offered through VCF Designer Looks and will be released to the general public in December. The furniture retailer also presented a check for $8,000 to help the family with outstanding bills. Finally, while Megan helped pull off the ambush for her husband, she was taken by surprise herself when she received a $1,000 VCF gift card to update her backyard She Shed, where she once spent time recovering from cancer treatments. Mark also received an additional $1,000 VCF gift card to help him finish decking out his Man Cave.

“I will never forget this moment,” said Alejandro Alvarez Correa, VCF chief marketing officer who presented the Taylors with their prizes at the ‘Homegate.’ “At the heart of Value City Furniture is a desire to help our community celebrate great moments like this together, especially with a family like the Taylors who have survived so much the past two years. In spite of everything they’ve faced, from cancer to Mark’s recovery during COVID-19, they still hold so much joy and love in their hearts. That’s what matters – these are the moments they’ll never forget. They’re an inspiration to us all.”

This year, Value City Furniture has planted its roots deep into their Michigan communities. The brand launched its new-concept VCF Designer Looks stores with six new locations opening across the state in November, three of which are in the Detroit area and nearby suburbs. Those openings led to more than 225 new jobs statewide. Earlier, in April during one of the first COVID-19 surges, VCF also donated furniture to the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace Field Hospital break rooms including comfortable recliners, tables and chairs that healthcare workers of the field hospital could use for much-needed breaks.