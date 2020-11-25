Burglary, Overdose, Larceny, & more | Scio Twp Police Summary for Oct 2020

| 3 min | from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office |

During the month of October 2020, there were 785 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 288 traffic stops during this time with 91 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during last month include:

On October 1st Deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of W Huron River Dr for a Burglary that had recently occurred. Deputies learned that a delivery driver had witnessed the suspect at the residence during his delivery and that the suspect had fled when the home alarm went off. Deputies later found that the rear sliding glass door had been smashed out to gain entry. The witness described the suspect as a white male, mid 20’s to early ’30s, wearing a surgical style mask, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. The suspect is believed to be known to the victim, however, has not yet been identified.

On October 5th Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud. Deputies obtained the suspect description and were able to identify the 23-year-old male from a prior incident moments earlier. Shortly after, Deputies in Lodi Township were dispatched to a disorderly subject and took the 23-year-old subject into custody on separate charges. Charges regarding the Retail Fraud are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 9th Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Jackson for a Drug Overdose. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the 35-year-old Lansing resident unresponsive. Deputies administered two (2) doses of Naloxone and continued life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital by Paramedics for additional treatment.

On October 15th Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cloverleaf Ct for a Larceny from Auto in progress. The caller reported that he was observing a subject in his wife’s video via home surveillance cameras. While en-route, the caller advised that the suspect had fled on foot. Responding Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area and identified the driver. Deputies were unable to connect the driver to the Larceny from Auto and the 20-year-old male was released. Later that morning, Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Cedar Ridge Dr for a Stolen Vehicle report. Deputies determined that the stolen vehicle was stopped by Deputies the previous night and made contact with the driver who admitted to stealing the vehicle and breaking into several vehicles. The subject was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail and charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 29th Deputies received information regarding a possible threat at a polling location. Deputies made contact with Township Officials as well as the initial informant and determined that no credible threat existed.

Throughout the month, Deputies took several complaints of stolen checks being altered and cashed. Through their investigations, Deputies determined that all of the checks had been stolen from the Post Office in Ann Arbor City. Deputies worked with Ann Arbor Police Detectives and were able to identify suspects utilizing bank security video. Deputies and Detectives are currently working with the U.S. Postal Inspector and Attorney General regarding these thefts.

Deputies took several LFAs during the month of October which involved unlocked vehicles in driveways. With the colder months approaching, please remember to lock your vehicles while they warm up to prevent theft.

Health and Safety Complaints regarding the Governor’s Executive Order were minimal this month. The Sheriff’s Office has established guidelines for enforcement of the Governor’s Order and has acted when necessary.