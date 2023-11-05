Equality Chelsea and Serendipity Books Present November 14 Queer StorySlam

From Equality Chelsea

The final program, in the three-part Fall Story Series, presented by Equality Chelsea, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 pm at Chelsea First United Methodist Church.

Storyteller Joanna Whaley, a multiple Moth StorySlam winner, is coming back to Chelsea with a group of guest tellers who will share stories to foster empathy and understanding in our community of LGBTQ+ and allies. Please preregister for this free event at serendipity-books.com

In September, Equality Chelsea hosted Laura O’Connor to present a workshop to help train a cohort of “Story Collectors”. In October, a second workshop took place at Serendipity Books in Chelsea featuring Joanna Whaley who offered a bit of her story as well as tips on How to Tell Your Story. The final event, on November 14, will include a performance of a number of different folks sharing their crafted stories of life within the LGBTQ community.

Equality Chelsea MI helps LGBTQ+ people to live their best lives in Chelsea MI, and as part of our surrounding areas in Washtenaw County, MI. Open to all LGBTQ+ people and allies, quality

Chelsea believes in treating everyone with dignity and respect. Read more about the organization at www.equalitychelsea.org