Chelsea Football Season Ends in District Finals

The Chelsea football team struggled to stop a vaunted Haslett running game and could not capitalize on three early Haslett turnovers as the Bulldogs season ended with a 30-22 loss in the D4 district finals Friday night.

The Vikings rushed for 469 yards on the night, including 331 yards from Bowling Green recruit Nakai Amachree.

Haslett turned the ball over three times in the first half, but the Bulldogs could punch the ball into the end zone one time.

After a Chelsea field goal attempt hit the upright, Haslett would get on the board first with a 71-yard TD run and a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs were forced to punt, but the Vikings fumbled for the first time and Chelsea would cut the lead to 7-3 with a 36-yard field goal by Myles Bieber.

Haslett would again fumble on its next drive, but Chelsea could do nothing with it and punted it back.

The Vikings drove deep into Bulldogs territory, but fumbled for the third time of the half and Chelsea took over on its own two yard line.

Chelsea would go on a 98-yard drive and a 5-yard touchdown run by Tyson Hill put the Bulldogs on top 9-7 after the extra point was no good.

Haslett started the second half with a one-yard TD run and the two-point conversion gave the Vikings a 15-9 lead.

Chelsea answered with a one-yard touchdown run by Hill to make it 16-15 with three minutes to go in the third.

Haslett would regain the lead with a 47-yard TD run early in the fourth and would push the lead to 30-16 with another TD run with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth.

Chelsea did not give up and Hill busted across for his third score of the night from five yards out with four minutes remaining. The extra point was no god and the Vikings led 30-22.

Haslett recovered the onside kick attempt, but the Bulldogs defense held and forced a punt to take over at their own 20 with 2:49 left.

Chelsea would drive inside the Haslett 20 yard line in the final minute, but a 4th down pass fell incomplete and the Vikings held on for the win.

The teams were about even in total yards with Haslett outgaining the Bulldogs 469-459.

Luke Anstead finished 9 for 16 for 160 yards through the air.

Chelsea finished its season with a 9-2 overall record.

Photos by Dawn McCann