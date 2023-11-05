Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Third Straight SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls swim and dive team continued to show its amazing depth by claiming its third straight SEC White title in Jackson Saturday.

The Bulldogs went 5-0 in conference dual meets during the regular season, but its was its depth that showed as the Bulldogs finished with 647 points to easily outdistance second place Adrian with 472.

Adrian picked up ten first and second place finishes to just eight for the Bulldogs, but Chelsea had numerous 3rd-8th

place finishes and earned a lot of points in the B-Finals to pull away from the Maples.

Brooke Paddock and Paiton Doyle picked up two first-place finishes each to lead Chelsea.

They teamed with Emma Zachrich and Keygan Monahan to win the 400 free, while Paddock won the 200 IM and Doyle the 100 free. Bother were part of the 200 medley relay team that finished second, along with Gabi Rodolph and Sydney Barston, while Doyle was second in the 50 free and Paddock second in the 100 back.

Anna McAllister claimed the Bulldogs other first-place finish in diving, while Barston, Tallulah Gorby, Remi Kint, and Monahan teamed to finished second in the 200 free relay.

Monahan earned third-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Gorby was third in the 50 free and diving.

Ruby Jackson was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 breast, while Barston was fifth in the 50 free and 100 free.

Sofia DeMea was third in the 500 free and seventh in the 200 free, and Gabriella Burgess third in the 100 breast and seventh in the 500 free. Rudolph was fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 back, Clara Johnson fifth in the 100 fly, and sixth in the 200 IM.

Zachrich earned sixth-place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 back, Isabelle Tuell sixth in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free, Lily Snyder sixth in the 500 free and 100 breast, Lily Paddock seventh in diving, Kint seventh in the 100 free and eighth in the 200 free, and Addie Kennedy eighth in the 100 fly.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D3 state finals November 17-18 at Oakland University.