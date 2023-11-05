New this year in Chelsea: The Buck Pole Social on the Farm

A longstanding deer hunting and opening day tradition in Michigan is coming to Robin Hills Farm for the first time on November 15, with the Buck Pole Social on the Farm.

Organized by Ugly Dog Distillery, this free event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. that Wednesday, at Robin Hills Farm at 20390 M-52, just outside of downtown Chelsea. The Buck Pole Social on the Farm is as a family-friendly event that has free entry for all ages to go along with music, Ugly Dog craft cocktails, beer, wine and seltzers, chili for sale from The Nest at Robin Hills as well as Coffee / Hot Chocolate for sale, and merchandise available for purchase, including a first annual Buck Pole shirt available in camouflage.

This buck pole has some great sponsors and comes with a variety of prizes. Buck Pole sponsors include the Chelsea Lumber Company and Smitty’s Services while the t-shirt sponsor is Jeff Klink & Associates Realty.

“This will be a fun, family-friendly event with great support from the community from all of our local and national sponsors,” said Rob Mida of Ugly Dog Distillery.

This is a first-time event that Ugly Dog hopes will be an annual one. It’s called the Buck Pole Social on the Farm for a reason. The organizers are planning to make it a buck pole with even more, with music, food, and drinks available.

So it’s a call out to hunters and community members interested in a fun fall event. When entering the farm, visitors are asked to follow directional signage for parking and access to the social at the barn.

With all of the fun, there's also an important part. A big part of the event will include deer donations to feed the hungry.

With the buck pole social, Ugly Dog and Robin Hills Farm are also working with the organization, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger (MSAH). It’s an organization that coordinates the efforts of sportsmen and sportswomen in Michigan and Michigan based licensed wild game processors, to feed the hungry in the state. According to MSAH, since the beginning the estimated amount of venison utilized at food banks, pantries and shelters through the MSAH program is 1,038,207 pounds. That equates to 4,152,828 much appreciated hot nourishing meals for the hungry of our state.

Mida said Tab's Custom Cuts LLC in Gregory, at 14500 Holmes Road, is the official drop off point for deer donations. When you drop off your deer donation, you get a chance to win one of ten $50 Ugly Dog Gift cards for each deer donated.

Here are the details about the event on the 15th:

As far as the Buck Pole rules, buck drop offs start at 12 p.m. There are no guns allowed on the property and deer must be tagged and field dressed before entering the property. Deer must also be removed from the property prior to 11:30 p.m. on the 15th.

PRIZE CATEGORIES:

1st Place

The Rush TV - 3 day Guided Turkey Hunt with Jason Allen & Wood Haven turkey calls



Garmin A1i Bow Sight



Jim & Sons taxidermy certificate



Bollinger Sanitation service certificate



Total value $3,075.00

2nd Place

Ann Arbor Arms - 1 year range membership & merchandise



1 Case of Winchester buckshot



Palmer Auto Service Chelsea Michigan - Oil Change and full point Inspection



Men on The Move 2 hour moving service



Total Value $1,250.00

3rd Place

Trail Cam - Schupbachs Sporting Goods - Jackson Michigan



Loaded Trail pack from Chelsea Outfitters



Detail Service and swag bag from Nick’s Auto Detail - Roberts Paint & Body



Total Value $1,150.00

YOUTH BUCK: (two scenario category)

10 - 16 year old- if the buck places 1st / 2nd or 3rd among all competitors the winner will receive either 1st / 2nd / 3rd place prize. If the 1st place youth buck doesn’t rank in the top 3 bucks. A fishing starter kit from Painted Trout & $500 certificate at Tab’s Custom Cuts in Gregory Michigan for processing. If the winning youth bucks places 1st / 2nd or 3rd among all competitors the youth prize from Painted Trout & Tab’s will be awarded to 2nd place youth buck

For more information or for any questions, email Mida at rob@uglydogdistillery.com .