Chelsea Volleyball Season Ends in Heartbreaker

The Chelsea volleyball team saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion as the Bulldogs dropped a five-set match to St. Catherine of Sienna Academy last week.

Not being able to close out a match had been an issue several times during the season for the Bulldogs and it ended up being what ended their season as well.

At times this season the Bulldogs would open strong for two sets, but struggling to finish it off once again occurred against St. Catherine.

Chelsea took the opening set 25-21 with a Mia Kuboushek kill ending the set.

The Bulldogs rallied in the second set for a 26-25 lead and Jenna Ouelette would end it with a kill for the Bulldogs to give them a 2-0 lead.

The teams were tied at 6-6 in the third, but St Catherine went on a big run and took the set 25-20.

St. Catherine then took the fourth set 25-15 to force a deciding fifth set.

The fifth set saw St. Catherine jump out to a 9-3 lead that the Bulldogs could not overcome, and they would drop the set 15-8 and the match 3-2.

Ouellette led the team with 13 kills, while Maggie McKale had 11 and Sasha French eight.

The Bulldogs finished with a 21-24-2 overall record.

Photos by Dawn McCann