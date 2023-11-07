"Wine, Women, & Shopping" Returns Nov. 10 & 11

From Chelsea Chamber

Mark your calendars for an event that promises to be the perfect blend of elegance, indulgence, and retail therapy. "Wine, Women, & Shopping" is back for its 18th year, and it's better than ever! Set to take place on Nov 10th and 11th in Chelsea, MI, when people from all walks of life will gather to enjoy a delightful day of wine, shopping, and fun.

“Wine, Women & Shopping is always a wonderful way to support local businesses while getting a jump-start on holiday shopping. The merchants look forward to welcoming back shoppers who just wouldn’t think of missing this special event every year, as well as greeting newcomers with great holiday cheer. The day is always lots of fun for everyone and helps to benefit the wonderful community of merchants and restaurants we are so fortunate to have in Chelsea.” ~Jennifer Fairfield | The Garden Mill

Wine lovers, fashionistas, and shopping enthusiasts will unite for an unforgettable experience, offering the following highlights:

Exclusive Discounts: Enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers from participating vendors, making this event the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe, find the ideal gift, or simply treat yourself.

Vendor Markets: Shopaholics, rejoice! Discover the latest trends in fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products at multiple vendor markets around town. From chic clothing to unique jewelry and home decor, there's something for everyone.

Delectable Bites: Delight in a selection of culinary delights to complement your wine tasting experience. Gourmet bites and refreshments will be available throughout the town.

The "Wine, Women, & Shopping" event is not just a shopping spree; it's a celebration of the finer things in life. Whether you come with friends, family, or fly solo, you're sure to leave with new friends, fabulous finds, and lasting memories.

This event is made possible through the coordination of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, and the support of our 2023 Presenting Sponsor: McKernan Realty Group | Reinhart Realtors