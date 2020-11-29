New learning option for Chelsea families

For Chelsea area families with children ages 4-6, the New Year will bring a new educational option.

At the Fine Arts Fun Learning Center, a small group of kids will have the new opportunity to experience a full academic curriculum in a comfortable setting. This program is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4.

Sharon Broyles is the creator of this program and also its instructor. She said her passion for learning and teaching has led her to offer this new opportunity.

“This option will be a homeschool-style setting open to the public for ages 4, 5, and 6,” Broyles said of the Fine Arts Fun Learning Center. “It is designed to help children gain skills to enter first grade with confidence and ability.”

Reading, math, handwriting, and language subjects will be the focus with art, music sign language scheduled in, and I’m sure smiles and laughter will be a part of each lesson, Broyles said.

“Happiness helps learning,” she says.

The program will also see science and community subjects being covered intermittently.

“With my style of teaching, though the children may be different ages and working with different learning styles, they will always have what they need when they need it to take their personal next step in the learning process of exploration,” Broyles said. “This allows for constant personalized attention and encouragement to their needed growth areas and discovering strengths and abilities as well. Gaining personal and group communication skills, learning how to manage disappointments and share kindness as they interact often with others is a highlight of the course.”

At the Fine Arts Fun Learning Center, Broyles said answers to their questions are explored through conversation, drawing, painting, building, drama, and writing with flexibility in the curriculum in order to nurture their curiosities.

Along with this approach, she said the Michigan kindergarten common core will be followed as well and before classes begin, a professional evaluation will be set up at no cost for those who enroll.

Throughout the year, an ongoing evaluation will be maintained and at the end of the school year an evaluation will also be conducted. Parent conferences will be set as needed and a private Facebook page will be available for communication about highlights of the day.

“Because I can now follow my own time frame of teaching, I will enjoy enriching the lessons in creative ways to advance the child's learning in good timing,” Broyles said.

Class time will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the school days, which follow the Chelsea School District calendar.

At the end of the year, parents can expect to see and discuss a comparison of the pre and post evaluations as well as suggestions for moving forward. Broyles said students will show significant advancement in reading, language, math, communication, and self management skills, according to each child’s ability and according to their full or part-time enrollment.

As far as her background and experience, Broyles has a Master’s in Education and has taught mainly preschool through 1st grade most of her career. She’s also taught sign language, private art classes and tutoring for upper elementary and Junior High. She taught in the public schools in the Indianapolis area.

A favorite position of hers was as a Reading Specialist for lower elementary. For the past several years, music instrument instruction has been her main area of instruction.

“While teaching academics in a public school, a side career snuck up on me after attending a dulcimer festival in Evart, Mich.,” said Broyles. “I followed the encouragement of others to begin public performances and leading workshops at several music festivals in several states for many years.”

Following this ambition, she said the musical part of the Fine Arts Fun Learning Center was developed as a personal business.

Now it has a new branch of service for teaching academics in a private setting.

“Currently, I continue teaching students local and in several states,” Broyles said. “Most students are learning the hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer and others have taken beginning classes in ukulele, guitar and piano.”

She said in the past they’ve enjoyed jams, workshops and group performances for the public. Celtic, waltzes, fiddle tunes, and hymns are just a few of the many types of music covered. Her students have ranged in age from 3 to actually over 100 for those attending her interaction performance in health care facilities.

“As much as I enjoy all ages, I am eager to bring academic classes for the very young back into my career,” Broyles said.

So what motivated her to create this academic program?

“Children have always been precious to me, so much that I earned a Master's in Education as an avenue to help them discover their world in fun and creative ways,” Broyles said. “Since experience has led me to teach preschool, kindergarten and first grade for many years, I decided to create a classroom in my home to continue this career.”

The center will have a limit of four students, ages 4, 5, and 6, which Broyles said will allow much more opportunity to follow the children’s interest and still stay on track with common core academic steps.

“Because of wonderful learning materials I’ve gathered through the years and more that I’ve recently purchased to complete a prepared classroom, I am ready to welcome the children into this journey,” she said. “This will also be a way to share my current profession of music instruction/performance and experience of teaching art and sign language.”

Designing curriculums throughout the years, she said, has allowed her to tailor each step to each child’s interest, ability and needs.

“Children need in-person communication while learning,” she said. “This will be a way to share my gifts and help parents with the education of their children during and beyond this tricky COVID time.”

So for those interested in learning more and taking the next steps to enroll:

1) You are invited to request the in-depth, detailed information Parent Handbook that would answer many questions, which is available by email. Feel free to contact Broyles for a conversation. 2) After reading the Parent’s Handbook, parents can request an appointment for an Open House to meet each other, answer questions, and have a tour of the classroom and music studio. 3) Once parents decide this is what they want for their child/children, they are welcomed to submit the forms included in the Parent’s Handbook. 4) Once accepted into the program, a date is set so Broyles can give a professional evaluation before the student begins, which is done at no cost. 5) A waiting list will be established if needed.

What is the tuition?

Broyles said tuition is very competitive with the private preschools in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas. She mentioned she would be happy to talk with anyone about details.

For more information, email sharonmbroyles@gmail.com or call 765-720-7373.