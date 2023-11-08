New Faces and Places Mark the November 7th Election Results

The Washtenaw County Clerk's Office has tallied the votes from the November 7th election, and the results are in for the Sun Times News core viewing area. More results can be found at https://www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections

Chelsea has two new council members, George Merkel and Beth Morris. Eric Keaton retained his seat.

Chelsea City Council Votes % Julianne E. Chard 699 20.03% Eric Keaton 922 26.43% George W. Merkel 974 27.92% Beth Morris 886 25.39% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 8 0.23%

Saline has two new council members, Jenn Harmount and Charles Lesch. Jack Ceo retained his seat.

Saline City Council Votes % Brian Cassise 586 12.25% John J. Ceo, Jr. 1083 22.64% Jenn Harmount 1099 22.97% Charles Lesch 1130 23.62% Christen Mitchell 864 18.06% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 22 0.46%

The Village of Manchester is now the City of Manchester as voters approved the city charter and voted in its first city council.

Manchester City Charter Proposal Votes % Yes 416 62.65% No 248 37.35%

Manchester City Council Votes % Marsha Johnson Chartrand 442 16.17% Cynthia Dresch 401 14.67% Patrick J. DuRussel 426 15.59% Steven Harvey 373 13.65% Sue LaRocque 448 16.39% Martin J. Way 359 13.14% Amelia L. Woods 268 9.81% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 16 0.59%

Manchester Twp renewed a fire protection millage of .65 mills.

Manchester Township Proposal Votes % Yes 1036 77.72% No 297 22.28%

Scio Twp rejected a 3.75 mills proposal for expanding fire service operations.

Scio Township Fire Operating Proposal Votes % Yes 1842 35.67% No 3322 64.33%

Scio Twp also rejected the adjoining .75 mills for fire service facility expansion.