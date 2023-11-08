Chelsea MI
11-08-2023 5:32am

New Faces and Places Mark the November 7th Election Results

The Washtenaw County Clerk's Office has tallied the votes from the November 7th election, and the results are in for the Sun Times News core viewing area. More results can be found at https://www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections

Chelsea has two new council members, George Merkel and Beth Morris. Eric Keaton retained his seat.

Chelsea City Council

Votes

%

Julianne E. Chard

699

20.03%

Eric Keaton

922

26.43%

George W. Merkel

974

27.92%

Beth Morris

886

25.39%

Rejected write-ins

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

8

0.23%

Saline has two new council members, Jenn Harmount and Charles Lesch. Jack Ceo retained his seat.

Saline City Council

Votes

%

Brian Cassise

586

12.25%

John J. Ceo, Jr.

1083

22.64%

Jenn Harmount

1099

22.97%

Charles Lesch

1130

23.62%

Christen Mitchell

864

18.06%

Rejected write-ins

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

22

0.46%

The Village of Manchester is now the City of Manchester as voters approved the city charter and voted in its first city council.

Manchester City Charter Proposal

Votes

%

Yes

416

62.65%

No

248

37.35%

Manchester City Council

Votes

%

Marsha Johnson Chartrand

442

16.17%

Cynthia Dresch

401

14.67%

Patrick J. DuRussel

426

15.59%

Steven Harvey

373

13.65%

Sue LaRocque

448

16.39%

Martin J. Way

359

13.14%

Amelia L. Woods

268

9.81%

Rejected write-ins

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

16

0.59%

Manchester Twp renewed a fire protection millage of .65 mills.

Manchester Township Proposal

Votes

%

Yes

1036

77.72%

No

297

22.28%

Scio Twp rejected a 3.75 mills proposal for expanding fire service operations.

Scio Township Fire Operating Proposal

Votes

%

Yes

1842

35.67%

No

3322

64.33%

Scio Twp also rejected the adjoining .75 mills for fire service facility expansion.

Scio Township Fire Capital Proposal

Votes

%

Yes

1753

33.97%

No

3408

66.03%
