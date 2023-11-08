New Faces and Places Mark the November 7th Election Results
The Washtenaw County Clerk's Office has tallied the votes from the November 7th election, and the results are in for the Sun Times News core viewing area. More results can be found at https://www.washtenaw.org/304/Elections
Chelsea has two new council members, George Merkel and Beth Morris. Eric Keaton retained his seat.
|
Chelsea City Council
|
Votes
|
%
|
Julianne E. Chard
|
699
|
20.03%
|
Eric Keaton
|
922
|
26.43%
|
George W. Merkel
|
974
|
27.92%
|
Beth Morris
|
886
|
25.39%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
8
|
0.23%
Saline has two new council members, Jenn Harmount and Charles Lesch. Jack Ceo retained his seat.
|
Saline City Council
|
Votes
|
%
|
Brian Cassise
|
586
|
12.25%
|
John J. Ceo, Jr.
|
1083
|
22.64%
|
Jenn Harmount
|
1099
|
22.97%
|
Charles Lesch
|
1130
|
23.62%
|
Christen Mitchell
|
864
|
18.06%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
22
|
0.46%
The Village of Manchester is now the City of Manchester as voters approved the city charter and voted in its first city council.
|
Manchester City Charter Proposal
|
Votes
|
%
|
Yes
|
416
|
62.65%
|
No
|
248
|
37.35%
|
Manchester City Council
|
Votes
|
%
|
Marsha Johnson Chartrand
|
442
|
16.17%
|
Cynthia Dresch
|
401
|
14.67%
|
Patrick J. DuRussel
|
426
|
15.59%
|
Steven Harvey
|
373
|
13.65%
|
Sue LaRocque
|
448
|
16.39%
|
Martin J. Way
|
359
|
13.14%
|
Amelia L. Woods
|
268
|
9.81%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
16
|
0.59%
Manchester Twp renewed a fire protection millage of .65 mills.
|
Manchester Township Proposal
|
Votes
|
%
|
Yes
|
1036
|
77.72%
|
No
|
297
|
22.28%
Scio Twp rejected a 3.75 mills proposal for expanding fire service operations.
|
Scio Township Fire Operating Proposal
|
Votes
|
%
|
Yes
|
1842
|
35.67%
|
No
|
3322
|
64.33%
Scio Twp also rejected the adjoining .75 mills for fire service facility expansion.
|
Scio Township Fire Capital Proposal
|
Votes
|
%
|
Yes
|
1753
|
33.97%
|
No
|
3408
|
66.03%