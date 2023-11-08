Chelsea State Bank’s Teresa Beegle Receives Prestigious Award

From CSB

Chelsea State Bank’s Compliance Officer, Teresa Beegle received the Rising Star Award from the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM) at their annual convention.

Community Bank leaders were able to nominate an employee whose achievements in banking and community involvement alike add value to the community-focused culture that local community banks are known for. Award recipients represent the best in future leadership for community banking in the state of Michigan.

“Teresa’s professional growth within Chelsea State Bank is exceptional and has allowed her to expand her skills during her tenure at the bank,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “Examples of her leadership include; leading the transition from a “small” to an “intermediate small” institution under the Community Reinvestment Act, developing and currently leading our local elder fraud awareness program, and executing essential banking regulatory oversight responsibilities.”

Jessica Stubbs, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Chelsea State Bank shared, “Teresa is a shining example of a true community banker sharing our vision and mission while maintaining the bank’s core values. With her extensive tenure at the bank, Teresa has served in a variety of roles, and I’m proud to say that she continues to excel in her current position. She is passionate about fraud prevention, and elder awareness to prevent elder financial abuse, all while keeping the bank operational from a regulatory standpoint. She is our rising star.”

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as one of the Community Bankers of Michigan’s Rising Stars,” said Teresa Beegle, Compliance/BSA/CRA Officer, Chelsea State Bank. “I am humbled to have been selected from a group of amazing community bankers. I am so thankful that I chose to pursue a career at Chelsea State Bank because they exemplify the true purpose of community banks through their community support and involvement.”