Marie Gress Appointed WAVE Executive Director

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie Gress as its new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2023. Marie Gress, the accomplished CEO and Founder of Kovir Consulting, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role.

Marie Gress courtesy of Megan Carpus, Gal with Her Camera

Marie Gress served as the Interim Executive Director at WAVE since May this year, successfully stepping in to fill the vacancy left by Julia Roberts, who accepted a position at RTA- Regional Transit Authority.

Kim Moore, WAVE Board President, expressed her enthusiasm for Marie Gress, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Marie Gress to our team. Her background in public transportation, management, leadership, and social work will greatly benefit our efforts to enhance urban and rural transportation solutions."

The selection process for the new Executive Director was thorough, with over 70 applicants initially considered. A dedicated search committee, consisting of board members Kim Moore (president), Bill Holmberg (secretary), Gary Munce, and Reiley Curran, conducted two rounds of interviews before recommending Marie Gress for the position. The full board wholeheartedly approved the selection.

Marie Gress brings extensive experience in overseeing transportation services, securing grants, and supporting organizations like the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living (MSHL). She has previously served as an interim Executive Director at the Dexter Senior Center, where she led the search for a new Executive Director and provided valuable training and coaching to the successful candidate. Her leadership within the Washtenaw County Commission on Aging and Washtenaw County Healthy Aging Collaborative has resulted in significant system improvements and increased financial support for the sector, particularly in addressing transportation challenges in the county. Her collaborative efforts with AAA 1-B and Oakland County have extended beyond the region, facilitating discussions with transportation providers to secure county ARPA funding and support.

In Marie Gress's own words, "I am honored to assume the role of Executive Director at WAVE and look forward to collaborating with the dedicated team to improve transportation solutions for our community."