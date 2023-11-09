Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #3

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Up next is Chef Series #3! This event will take place on November 18 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom, and will feature La Baguette's bakers Suzanne Murray and Lisa Carolin. Space is limited, so contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.

Murray, a French teacher and an admitted Francophile, worked in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years, and Carolin, who has spent her career in journalism, formed La Baguette in 2011 after the Cottage Food Law was passed in Michigan. They have sold their baked goods at a number of farmers markets in Washtenaw County, including the Chelsea Farmers Markets.

Photo courtesy La Baguette, Lisa Carolin and Suzanne Murray

This past outdoor market season featured baguettes and a few other bread products: rye sesame boules, brioche loaves, and bretzels, which debuted this past season. In addition to breads, La Baguette offers seasonal fruitcakes including strawberry rhubarb and peach blueberry. Other favorites include their Brittany walnut cake and French Madeleines.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.