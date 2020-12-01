Stolen Meds | CPD Weekly Summary 12-1-20

| 1 min | from the Chelsea Police Dept |

Incident #: 20-2541

Location: 800 block of W. Middle Street

Date: November 25, 2020 Time: 9:58 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of W. MiddleStreet for the report of a larceny from a building complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between approximately 6:00p-8:00p on November 25th, some prescription medication had been taken from a locked cart without authorization. The complainant went over the synopsis of events from when the medication was last known to be in the cart all the way to the events leading up to the discovery of the stolen medication. The case remains open pending further investigation into the incident.