Thank You! From Ballet Chelsea

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea is profoundly grateful to the community for their unwavering support of the Partner With Us Campaign.

The community's unity and spirit of support have helped Ballet Chelsea achieve new heights. Their campaign set out to raise $35,000, and as of November 9, they reached an impressive $26,736, achieving 76% of their goal.

Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea, expressed her deep gratitude, saying, "We are deeply touched by the kindness and generosity of our community. The belief, commitment, and passion displayed by our studio members, who participated in a Peer To Peer competition and raised $11,827, embody the core spirit of Ballet Chelsea. Every dollar contributed will play a vital role in sustaining our organization and furthering the art of dance through wellness, performance, education, and community outreach."

Ballet Chelsea has expanded its outreach program, all events are free of charge. The purpose of the outreach program is to take dance and arts education to surrounding communities. Locations visited during the months of November and December and include:

Ann Arbor Senior Center - November 3

The Cedars of Dexter - November 6

Grass Lake Senior Center - November 8

Wine Women & Shopping @ Merkel's Furniture - November 11

Dawn Theatre, Hillsdale - November 12

Dexter Senior Center - November 15

South Meadows Elementary - November 21

Chelsea Retirement Community - November 30

Silver Maples of Chelsea - December 4

Library Day, Chelsea District Library - December 7

"The Nutcracker" performance in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center from December 15-17. (Tickets available at https://balletchelsea.org/)

The Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) extends the beauty of dance to individuals who may not otherwise have access to adequate exercise. Visit www.balletchelsea.org. to learn more.

Expanded class offerings beginning January; registration opens Dec. 5th.

"Cinderella" 2024 Spring Performance on April 20 & 21 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

Ballet Chelsea remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing the joy of movement and music to its students and the broader community through creative and collaborative efforts. The donations from the community play a pivotal role in making the outreach program possible.

Exciting events on Ballet Chelsea's horizon include:

Ballet Chelsea extends heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support that enables the organization to continue bringing the joy of dance to people of all ages and abilities in the community. The link for donations will be active through the end of 2023 if anyone would like to show appreciation and support, https://balletchelsea.org/support-us/partner-with-us/