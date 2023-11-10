Chelsea State Bank Announces Completion of Renovation Project Downtown

From CSB

Chelsea State Bank announces the completion of the Downtown Chelsea Branch and enthusiastically welcomes customers to the new space.

“Exciting news! Our Downtown Chelsea Branch is now open after its renovation process,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, of Chelsea State Bank. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our amazing customers for their patience and support. Come visit our new and improved space to experience our full-service banking options inside the lobby and convenient drive-through service. Business customers, you can now start taking advantage of the night drop again. We can't wait to serve you!”

The newly redesigned space offers meeting space, a full-range of banking services, and allows our team to fully reengage with the Downtown Chelsea Community. Save the date for the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newly redesigned space on November 29, 2023, at 5:00 pm located at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea.