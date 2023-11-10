Last performance for The Moxie Strings

The Moxie Strings will be giving their last performance in east Michigan on Thursday, November 16th.

Diana Ladio (fiddle) is a Chelsea High graduate and proud alum of The Chelsea House Orchestra. CHO definitely gave Diana the performance bug and, almost since graduating, she has played music professionally. Most of those years have been as the fiddle half of The Moxie Strings. The duo has toured in Michigan and nationally for 17 ½ years, picking up enthusiastic fans wherever they go.

Many in Diana’s hometown know Moxie and come out when they are able to play locally. This is to let those fans who may not know that The Moxie Strings are saying farewell to the music world as a band. While they love playing and performing and are best friends, they’ve decided to explore other options and close on a positive note. They will be at The Ark on Main Street in Ann Arbor at 8pm on November 16th. Some tickets are still available so if you’d like one more chance to enjoy their fun, foot-tapping, original music, please come out!

Tickets available here: https://theark.org/event/the-moxie-strings-thats-a-wrap-tour-231116/