Chelsea Middle School Robotics Teams Excel at Regional Qualifier, Gremlins Advance to States

Chelsea Middle School's Robotics Teams Triumph at Regional Qualifier, Chelsea Gremlins Gear Up for State Championships

A feat of technological prowess unfolded in Chelsea as Beach Middle School's robotics teams, the Chelsea Crash, Chelsea Glitch, and Chelsea Gremlins, demonstrated their algorithmic agility at the recent regional qualifier. On November 11, 2023, the roboticists convened at Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor, where 35 teams gathered to put their engineering endeavors to the test.

Chelsea Glitch Team

Leading the charge for the Chelsea contingent was the all-girls ensemble, the Chelsea Gremlins. With mechanical grace and strategic programming, they clinched 4th place in the overall rankings and secured the runner-up position within a finalist alliance. The Gremlins were crowned with the 1st place "Motivate Award," a nod to their inspiring spirit of cooperation and spirited engagement. This triumphant synthesis of skill, spirit, and synergy has propelled the Gremlins to the esteemed state robotics competition.

Not to be outdone, Chelsea Glitch engineered a commendable 9th-place finish. Together with the Gremlins and the Walnut Creek CyberHawks, they formed an alliance that stood second to none but one, underscoring their collaborative circuitry and problem-solving prowess.

Chelsea Crash, meanwhile, displayed their grit and resilience, navigating the complexities of competition to rank 19th. Their steely resolve was on full display, reflecting a programming of perseverance unique to their team.

Chelsea Crash Team

Since their inception in 2016, these three teams have been on an upward trajectory, programming a legacy of growth and success in robotics. Their records post-qualifier, with the Gremlins and Glitch boasting a 6-3-0 standing and Crash a 2-3-0, symbolize their hardwired dedication and strategic finesse.

The Chelsea Robotics Club, an affiliate of FIRST Robotics, is committed to forging future leaders and innovators in science and technology. The club is a nexus for K-12 students to engage with robotics under the guidance of head coach Marka Eberle, assistant Stephen Eberle, and a cadre of devoted team coaches and mentors. Their expert tutelage has been integral to the students' evolving technical acumen and passion for robotics.

Chelsea Gremlins and Robot

The gears of the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics season continue to turn, with the next league meet set to be hosted at the Chelsea Robotics Center on November 18. As the clockwork of competition moves forward, these young minds are ready to engage in the next sequence of their robotics journey.

Photos courtesy of Chelsea Robotics Club