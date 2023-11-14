CPD Weekly Report, 11-14-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4499

Location: 1500 block of S. Main St.

Date: November 10, 2023

Time: 12:40 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound down the S. Main St. with no visible taillights. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. Throughout the course of the traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver, a 40-year-old Chelsea man, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The officer issued the driver a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license. The officer transported the driver back to his residence and was advised to contact the court to arrange a court date for the violation.