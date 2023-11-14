360 Painting Marks Expansion with Ribbon-Cutting at Ugly Dog Distillery

On October 11, 360 Painting, a Chelsea business specializing in a range of painting services, celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ugly Dog Distillery.

Phil DeWester, the owner of 360 Painting along with his wife Debbie, took the opportunity to share the scope and philosophy of his company. "We are a local painting company providing interior and exterior painting, including cabinet refinishing and deck staining to residential and commercial customers," he stated.

The celebration also served as an acknowledgment of the company's expansion and one-year presence in the Dexter and Chelsea communities. Phil and Debbie acquired 360 Painting of Ann Arbor in 2017 and have since broadened its reach, which now extends from Chelsea to Canton and as far north as Novi.

DeWester shared insights into their decision-making process, emphasizing the personal drive that led to their involvement in the home services sector. “When evaluating different business opportunities, Debbie and I found that we had a lot of passion for home services," he recalled. The duo's experience with home renovations underscored the need for dependable contractors, which drives their company's commitment to exceptional customer service—a commitment that has earned them numerous five-star Google reviews and the confidence to offer a top-tier 2-year warranty.

The ceremony was supported by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Ugly Dog Distillery.

Photos courtesy of CACC