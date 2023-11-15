Ballet Chelsea’s Magical Nutcracker Performance Coming Soon

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Prepare to embark on a magical journey as Ballet Chelsea presents The Nutcracker, a timeless classic on stage for four performances from December 15th through the 17th at Potter Center, nestled within Jackson Community College's Campus.

Join Ballet Chelsea for a new production of a beloved classic, The Nutcracker, led by Artistic Director Michelle Quenon. Michelle’s rendition offers audiences a magical experience while preserving the cherished holiday tradition. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they embark on an enchanting journey through the land of the sweets while enjoying the exceptional music of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra and talents of Ballet Chelsea's dedicated students and professional artists.

Photo Courtesy Michael Bessome Photography of Artistic Director Michelle Quenon, in Waltz of the Snowflakes rehearsal at the Ballet Chelsea Studios

If you have ever wondered what goes into putting on a production like The Nutcracker, join Ballet Chelsea on December 2nd from 1:30 to 3:30 for a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process! The open rehearsal will be held at Ballet Chelsea’s studio, 1050 S. Main Street, Chelsea. Watch the dancers as they rehearse for The Nutcracker!

Adding to the enchantment, the Ballet Chelsea family extends a warm invitation to indulge in an intimate Sugar Plum Tea before the matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday. Perfect for kids and parents of all ages. Come watch the company class on stage, enjoy a catered tea party with treats from the "Land of Sweets" followed by a character meet and greet, fun crafts, professional photos, and more! Seating is limited.

Secure your tickets for the 26th Annual Performance of The Nutcracker and the accompanying Sugar Plum Tea events at https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

Step into the world of Ballet Chelsea's Nutcracker and allow the season's spirit to enchant you. "Your support means the world to us as we continue our mission to nurture diverse talents and skills, extend scholarships, and enrich lives through the transformative power of the arts," shared Michelle Quenon, Artistic Director.