State Releases Rejected Ballot Count from Nov. 3 Election

| 2 min | from the State of Michigan |

Rejected ballot data for the Nov. 3 election demonstrates the integrity of Michigan’s election, the tireless work of local election clerks, and the success of voter education initiatives statewide.

“I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record-setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors.”

In total, 15,300 of 3.3 million absentee ballots were rejected for a variety of reasons recorded by election clerks, compared to 10,600 in the August primary election. Notably, the rate of rejection for signature issues fell from August to November, from 0.14% to 0.1%, and the number of ballots that arrived after the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day also dropped, from 6,400 in August to 3,300 in November.

Reason for Ballot Rejection Number rejected % of 3.3M ABs Ballot Arrived after 8 p.m. Nov. 3 3,328 0.1% No Signature 1,852 0.06% Signature Did Not Match 1,400 0.04% Voter Moved to Another MI Jurisdiction Before Election Day 4,090 0.12% Voter Cast Absentee Ballot While Alive but Died Before Election Day 3,469 0.11% Voter Registration Cancelled Before Election Day 1,015 0.03% Envelope Submitted Without Ballot 85 <0.01% ID Not Confirmed (for first-time voter who registered by mail) 58 <0.01% Voter Sentenced or Incarcerated Before Election Day 5 <0.01% Total 15,302 0.46%

The State reports total rejected ballots for area municipalities as follows: