Washtenaw Co Parks Invites Residents to “Explore & Restore: Kames, Kettles, & Fens at Park Lyndon”

On Thursday December 7th and 14th from 1pm to 4pm, you’re invited to “Explore & Restore: Kames, Kettles, & Fens at Park Lyndon.” Truly a hidden gem, Park Lyndon contains some of the finest natural areas in all of southeast Michigan, with stunning views of water, woods, and wetlands across a rugged glacially carved landscape. The park hosts fascinating glacial features (kettles, kames, and eskers) as well as rare wetlands (prairie fens) that host several threatened or endangered species, including the elusive Mitchell Satyr Butterfly and the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. Enjoy a guided nature hike and work on a team to improve this hidden gem by taking down invasive plants to open stunning views of nature and to protect the native plants and animals calling Park Lyndon home.

“If you’ve never visited Park Lyndon, you’re seriously missing out. I can’t think of another place I’d rather visit in southeast Michigan.” said Matthew Bertrand, Volunteer Coordinator with Washtenaw County Parks. “I love wandering the esker trail from Strawberry to Oak Island, with drop-offs on both sides down to rare prairie fen wetlands. Or getting a workout by climbing the remarkable Kame Hill, enjoying the winter reward of a stunning view of Lake Genevieve. It’s like having northern Michigan right in your own backyard. This project is a great way to explore a stunning natural area, enjoy healthy exercise, and perhaps make a new friend or two while you’re at it.”

Learn more and register by visiting https://www.washtenaw.org/288/Parks-Recreation

and selecting “Register & Reserve”