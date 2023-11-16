Lake Trust Foundation Injects $63,000 into Michigan Community Initiatives

The Lake Trust Foundation, associated with Lake Trust Credit Union, has recently allocated $63,000 to a selection of organizations in Michigan. This contribution is part of the foundation's yearly initiative, Powered By Good Day, which focuses on aiding local communities.

The beneficiaries in Washtenaw County include including Faith in Action and Friends of the Chelsea District Library, both in Chelsea; Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor, MI; Saint Louis Center in Chelsea, MI; and SOS Community Services in Ypsilanti, MI.

Moreover, the Lake Trust Credit Union's staff have collectively volunteered over 1,000 hours at various community organizations. David Snodgrass, president of The Lake Trust Foundation, stated, “Lake Trust's annual Powered by Good Day is an annual event that provides expanded opportunity for our team members to engage in meaningful service and multiply positive impact in the communities we serve.” He emphasized the dual strategy of hands-on service and financial assistance as a means for these organizations to fulfill their goals and bring about beneficial changes statewide.