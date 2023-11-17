Chelsea leadership is well represented at a state-wide school board conference

The recent meeting of the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) in Lansing saw two Chelsea School board members lending a hand.

School board members Kate Henson and Jason Eyster led two clinic sessions at the MASB’s Annual Leadership Conference, which has school board members from across the state attending and was held on Nov. 9-12.

The MASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association of local and intermediate boards of education located throughout the state of Michigan. Its membership is comprised of 600 plus boards of education, representing nearly all public school districts in the state. It’s mission to provide high-quality educational leadership services for all Michigan boards of education, and to advocate for an equitable and exceptional public education for all students.

At the four day conference, education professionals, administrators, and school board members spoke about a wide range of current issues. Presenters were selected after a competitive review process. Chelsea was the only school in the state from which the presentations of two board members were selected.

Henson’s presentation was titled, “Assertiveness, Leadership and Influence for Women.” She said she used her experience and education to provide a supportive space for participants to explore how emotional intelligence helps build sustainable relationships and resilience to combat stress. Participants also learned how to use positive intent and to find common ground to create mutually beneficial outcomes, addressing unique problems women face in the workplace.

Eyster said he led a collaborative session on interacting with community concerns in and outside of board meetings.