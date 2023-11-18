Chelsea Swim and Dive 12th at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the D3 state finals at Oakland University Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 53 points in the meet that was dominated by East Grand Rapids with 420.

Freshman Anna McAllister earned All-State honors with a fourth-place finish in diving. She was just .75 points out of a third-place finish and was the only non-senior in the top five finishers.

Tallula Gorby just missed a top-eight finish in diving by .80 points and came home ninth for the Bulldogs.

Gorby was also part of the 200 free relay that finished 11th, along with Sydney Barston, Keygan Monahan, and Paiton Doyle.

Doyle had a big day to go along with the 11th-place finish in the 200 free, she also placed 10th in the 50 free and 13th

in the 100 free.

Brooke Paddock was 13th in the 200 IM and was part of the 200-medley relay team that finished 16th along with Gabriella Burgess, Monahan, and Barston.

The Bulldogs competed in three other events that did not move on to the Saturday finals.

The 400 free relay team of Gorby, Paddock, Monahan, and Barston finished 17th, just .06 out of the 16th spot that would have competed Saturday.

Monahan finished 20th in the 200 IM and Paddock 23rd in the 100 back for the Bulldogs.