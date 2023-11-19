Innovative Day Care & Preschool Provider Opens in Chelsea, Michigan

The Astor, a pioneering day care and preschool provider, announces the successful launch of its first location in Chelsea, Michigan. The center, which has already welcomed several dozen students during its inaugural semester, is set to open additional spaces in Preschool, as well as expand its infant and toddler programs in January 2024.

Distinguished by its commitment to fostering creativity and enriching educational experiences, with an emphasis on the arts, The Astor has become a community resource. A key differentiator for the center is its unique approach to education, pairing traditional STEAM elements with athletics, etiquette and entrepreneurship. The Astor also has a strong arts orientation, bringing in Guest Artists from across the country for enriching residencies to support their Lead Instructors. These artists bring the realms of music, dance, and theater arts not only to the classroom but also to the wider community.

Astor’s current resident artists include Kelly Collins, a New York City-based actress, singer and dancer whose recent credits include appearances as Jo March in Little Women (The GhostLight Theatre), Sophie in Mamma Mia! (Memorial Opera House), and Lea Anderson, an Apollo Theatre Amateur Night winner who has headlined at numerous venues including 54 Below, and BB King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square.

In a recent heartwarming performance, Ms. Collins and Ms. Anderson spent time at the Chelsea Hospital's Cancer Center, receiving an enthusiastic reception from the audience. This outreach reflects The Astor's dedication to not only shaping young minds within its walls but also positively impacting the community at large.

Center Director Stephanie Templin expressed her excitement about seeing The Astor's vision come to life, stating, "It's truly a joy to witness the positive impact The Astor has had on our students and community in such a short time. I am thrilled to welcome additional students who will undoubtedly benefit from our innovative approach to early childhood education."

Looking ahead to the new year, The Astor is thrilled to introduce the Saturday Club, a drop-off program designed for students aged 6 weeks to 7 years. Taking place on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, this program aims to provide families with additional flexibility and support.

To showcase its state-of-the-art facilities and unique programs, The Astor will be hosting a tour week starting November 27. Prospective families are encouraged to call (734) 274-5122 to schedule a tour and learn more about the center's commitment to fostering a nurturing and inspiring environment for young learners.