Chelsea's Heritage Unveiled in Return of Holiday Home Tour

Chelsea Area Historical Society is bringing back the popular Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 2, from 1 pm - 4 pm. Due to COVID, the last time people were invited into Chelsea’s beautiful historic homes was in 2019.

“This year we have an extraordinary and truly unique home that we are thrilled to offer a look inside. The old St. Mary School at the corner of Congdon and West Summit is now a single-family residence and will be on the tour. The challenge of making this school into a fabulous place to live was not too much for this family!” said President Jan Bernath.

Cyntha and David Burgoyne purchased the 1925 academic building in 2016 and have spent the last seven years creating it into a home for their children and grandchildren. They have completed most renovations in 8,000 sq ft of the main building, which will be on display, and have plans for future restoration of the original gymnasium.

In addition, five other historic homes ranging from a Folk Victorian built in the 1890s to a 1930s bungalow will charm visitors. They all retain much of their original character while being thoughtfully updated for modern use and taste and will be ready to welcome visitors for the holiday season.

Vouchers are available for sale at the Garden Mill, Hometown Pharmacy, and the CAHS Museum -- one of the oldest structures in town built in 1853. They are also available through Eventbrite by going to chelseahistory.org.

Prices are $20 for non-members and $17 for members. The tour starts Saturday, Dec. 2nd by turning in the purchased vouchers at the CAHS Museum at 128 Jackson Street for a copy of the event program and map. Entry tickets may be bought in-person only at the museum the day of the event from 11am-3pm.