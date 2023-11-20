Chelsea Robotics to Host Rockin’ Wrap-a-Palooza for Shoppers

Once again, Chelsea Robotics 'elves' will be wrapping gifts to give folks in the community a break from the holiday hustle. Stop on in the Chelsea Robotics Center at 500 Washington St for our 2ND ANNUAL WRAP-A-PALOOZA to enjoy some holiday cheer and let us do your gift wrapping for you.

Gift wrapping is FREE...donations to support the Chelsea Robotics program are of course appreciated.

GIFT WRAPPING DATES: DECEMBER 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd from 10am-2pm.

And if that isn't fun and festive enough...on December 23rd from 2-4pm we have an extra special treat to close out the wrapping and amp up the PALOOZA with a rockin' holiday concert at the Chelsea Robotics Center featuring Chelsea's own WICKED CRICKET. The concert is FREE and open to the public - suggested donation of $5 cover with all proceeds going to support the Chelsea Robotics program.

Don't miss out on the holiday fun! The Chelsea Robotics elves are working their magic to make the Robotics Center a festive holiday hub for lots of wrapping and palooza-ing to spread as much holiday cheer to the community as possible. We look forward to seeing you.