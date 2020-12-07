Local Shopping Goes Virtual and Live in Chelsea Wed., Dec 9

| 1 min | from ChelseaMichLive |

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 9th from 5-7 (maybe longer). ChelseaMichLive will be hosting a Chelsea Holiday Live Event on Facebook. It’s the perfect way to plan your local holiday shopping, get the perfect gift for friends and family, or find exactly what you need to make your holiday the best it can be.

In the lineup for Wednesday, so far, are Jewelry Set in Stone, Chelsea, Custom Shirts, True North Jerky and Foods, The Find, Heritage Home Accents and Décor, and Culture Creations. For a full schedule, please check out the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Chelseamichlive. The live videos will include unique gift ideas, new products, tips, and a bit of fun.

ChelseaMichLive is a Facebook page used as a way for local businesses and organizations to connect with people in the areas surrounding Chelsea. It was created during the shutdown to interact with and keep people updated on all that was happening. There has been a lot of positive feedback from the community about the usefulness of the site and it has connected people with businesses and organizations that they didn’t know about before.

If you, or someone you know, owns a business or is part of an organization in Chelsea and would like more information on how you can participate, please contact us through the Facebook page or call Laura Scriven at 734-780-0779 or Stephen Kolokithas at 734-353-0703.