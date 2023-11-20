Chelsea Hockey Rallies to Tie Eastside in Season Opener

The Chelsea hockey team opened its 2023-24 season by rallying for a 2-2 tie with Eastside/Okemos Saturday night.

It will be an interesting season for the Bulldogs after losing over 2/3 of its goal scorers from last year and it took a period before Chelsea could find their footing.

Eastside would take a 1-0 lead midway through the first period with an even strength goal.

Lew Turner would find the net for the Bulldogs with assists to Lucas Milne and Nic Smith, but the Bulldogs would still trail 2-1 after two periods.

Chelsea would tie the game at the 5:29 mark of the third when captain Brandon Davila knocked one in with assists to Keegan Montgomery and Jacob Brant and it would end 2-2 after a scoreless overtime period.

Luke Webster stopped 32 of 34 shots in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs return to the ice Wednesday night when they host Gabriel Richard at 6:30.