CPD Weekly Report, 11-21-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4600

Location: 700 block of Taylor Street

Date: November 18, 2023

Time: 10:26 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer was assigned a complaint by phone for a larceny of a flag. The officer made contact with the complainant by phone. The complainant stated that sometime between the evening of November 17th and the morning hours of November 18th, an unknown suspect(s) had stolen a flag and bracket the flag was attached to off of the house. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on a suspect description. The neighborhood was canvassed to determine if any suspect description could be obtained, and the findings were turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.

Incident #: 23-4575

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 6:41 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had gone inside an area business, and when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that her rear passenger window had been smashed out and her purse was missing. The complainant stated that she had observed two male subjects in the parking lot when the theft was discovered, and when she approached to ask if they had witnessed anything, the subjects abruptly left in their vehicle. The case was closed pending further information that may lead to the identity of the suspect(s).

Incident #: 23-4555

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 12:57 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the designated turn lane on S. Main Street. The officer noted that the vehicle was traveling at a higher than the posted speed according to the patrol vehicle's radar. The officer initiated his overhead lights and initiated a stop on the vehicle in the area of M-52 and EB I-94 entrance ramp. The officer made contact with the driver and, during that contact, suspected the driver to have been under the influence of alcohol. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and requested him to perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the driver, identified as a 40-year-old Whitmore Lake man, was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident #: 23-4492

Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 4:47 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of an indecent exposure complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had experienced two similar incidents, most recently occurring on November 9th, the day of the report. The complainant stated that they had received a food order, and when the suspect arrived to pick up the food in the drive-thru, the suspect had exposed himself through the zipper of his pants. The complainant stated that a similar incident involving the same suspect had occurred on November 2nd to another employee. Interviews with the witnesses and complainants were completed by the officers. Through further investigation, a suspect was identified as a 71-year-old Stockbridge man. The suspect was interviewed about the alleged events, and his statements were included in the incident report. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, requesting charges for Aggravated Indecent Exposure.