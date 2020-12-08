Larceny, Theft | CPD Weekly Summary 12-08-20

| 1 min | from Chelsea Police Department |

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2592

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: December 5, 2020 Time: 11:09 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that sometime in the evening to early morning hours an unknown suspect(s) had cut the catalytic converter off of his vehicle. The case is closed pending any investigative leads on a potential suspect.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2591

Location: 700 block of South Main Street

Date: December 5, 2020 Time: 11:07 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was requested to come to the station to take a report over the phone regarding a theft of a yard sign in the 700 block of South Main Street. The complainant stated that the yard sign was last seen in the yard at around 5:00 pm on December 4th and was discovered missing around approximately 8:00 am on December 5th. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------