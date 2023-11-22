The Chelsea Senior Center is Hiring for Two New Part-Time Positions

The Chelsea Senior Center is pleased to announce two new part-time positions and is looking for qualified candidates. These positions will be funded by recently awarded federal ARPA funds through Washtenaw County. Each position calls for approximately 20 hours per week with somewhat flexible scheduling. CSC anticipates filling the positions by early January. Below is a summary of the responsibilities anticipated for each position. The final responsibilities may vary based on the candidate’s qualifications and experience:

Outreach & PR: Promote CSC widely to reach and connect with area seniors and their families to share what programs, activities, events, classes, and volunteer opportunities CSC has to offer.

Handle printed and social media publicity for CSC Write and distribute press releases; create fliers & outreach pieces for community

Outreach to local organizations to build relationships and share our information



Member & Volunteer Services

Provide support and backup for front office volunteers

Onboard new members and volunteers; resource advocacy and referrals; track services

Coordinate rides for seniors through our ROAM program



Ability to work independently; Strong verbal and written communication skills; Experience with MS Office, Outlook and related programs.

Resumes with cover letters as well as inquiries can be sent to Connected@ChelseaSeniors.org