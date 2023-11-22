Brio Living Services Earns Top Ratings for Excellence

Brio Living Services (formerly UMRC & Porter Hills) recently announced that it has earned the highest possible ratings for its three skilled nursing centers following the latest review from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This includes the Kresge Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center at Chelsea Retirement Community in Chelsea, Michigan; and the Health Center at Porter Hills Village and Green House® Homes, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The 5-star quality rating system used by CMS is intended as a measure to help people more effectively compare and choose nursing care centers, according to Steve Fetyko, President and CEO of Brio Living Services. Ratings are determined after CMS thoroughly examines each center’s health inspections, staffing, and other key quality measures. “A 5-star rating signifies excellence and is a direct result of our team members’ dedication to providing the highest quality care for all those we serve,” said Fetyko.

“The Medicare star rating is made up of three areas: quality, staffing ratios, and state survey results,” explained Nicole Maag, RN, NHA, CALD, COS, Chief of Residential Services for Brio Living Services. “We are so incredibly proud to have all three of our skilled nursing centers reach the highest level across these three areas. Medicare defines a ‘5-star’ rating as ‘much above average’, which is what we strive for every day at Brio Living Services. So to be recognized publicly is a wonderful testament to all of our effort and constant dedication to our mission.”

“The Team at Kresge Center worked very hard to focus on quality outcomes to achieve the 5-star rating,” said Kathy Russell, RN, BSN, LNHA, Executive Director of Chelsea Retirement Community. “This is difficult to achieve and is a testament to how well the team works together to provide the best possible care for our residents.”

Trisha Watkins, NHA, Administrator for Porter Hills Village Health Center and Green House® Homes, added, “It takes a compassionate, dedicated team to accomplish a 5-star rating, and our teams’ caring efforts are reflected here. I am so proud of our teams and grateful for each member!”

Maag agreed. “Having one 5-star rated community is extremely difficult to achieve, but for each of our Medicare-rated skilled nursing centers to earn 5 stars is just incredible,” says Maag. “We are tremendously proud of the amazing care being delivered each day in all of our clinical areas at Brio Living Services.”