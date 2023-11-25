Chelsea Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Officers responded to 373 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 447 the previous year for a 17% decrease. The total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 4,330, up from 3,657 for the same period last year, an 18% increase.

Officers conducted 125 traffic stops.

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

28 crashes

Three assaults

One stalking

Three larcenies

Three frauds

One sex offense

Two OUI

64 Misc complaints

212 non-criminal complaints

Of the CPD’s 69 cases, 27 were closed, eight were sent to the prosecutor, two are at the lab, and 32 remain open.

Chief Kazyak’s verbal updates to the city council included the announcement that recruit Lauren Snyder is joining the department. Chief Kazyak, a dispatcher, and the clerk attended training covering implicit bias, officer wellness, and mental health response. The Chief noted two crashes involved deer in the city limits, with the caution that it was hunting season and deer were on the move.

The Public Safety Strategic Planning Group will present its strategic plan to the public on December 14th, 7:00, at Beach Middle School.

The October 2023 police report to the city council can be found at the link below.