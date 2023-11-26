Washtenaw United Rolls Past Northville for First Win

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team opened its season in impressive fashion with an 8-0 rout of Northville last week.

United dominated from the start with three quick goals in the first five and a half minutes of the game.

Lily Schlack put United up with a goal 2:40 into the game in what turned out to be the game winning goal.

Raegan Kopitsch followed with a goal a minute and thirty later and just a minute later Daphne Grant found the net for a 3-0 lead.

Isabella Mack would make it 4-0 at the 5:25 mark and Grant scored unassisted in the final minute of the first for a 5-0 lead.

Mack would score twice in the second to complete the hat trick and the United lead grew to 7-0 after two.

Chloe Dillon would wrap things up with a goal with just one second left in the game to make the final 8-0.

Grant would add a pair of assists to go with her two goals, while Schlack picked up one assist.

Sam Wawzysko, Julia Berkholz, Cecelia Henriksen, Kaysi Hohner, and Maddy Church each had an assist, while Trista Schreiber earned the shutout in net for United.

United will host Cranbrook in its home opener Saturday night in their first regular season game at their new home at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea at 5:00 PM.