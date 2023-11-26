Chelsea Hockey Falls in Overtime

For the second straight time to start the season the Chelsea hockey team went into overtime and after a tie in the opener, this time the Bulldogs came up short in a 2-1 OT loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard.

RGR showed that they are still one of the top teams in Division three year in and year out and made state semifinals last season.

Stellar goaltending by the Bulldogs Luke Webster kept Chelsea in the game until the very end.

Webster stopped 60 of 62 shots on the night as the Pioneers offense put pressure on the Bulldogs all evening.

Chelsea had a couple of chances early but could not capitalize on two first period powerplays and the game remained scoreless after one period.

The second was much the same with the Pioneer offense carrying a lot of the play, but the Bulldogs broke through with a powerplay goal by Kyle Valik with seven seconds left in the second period and took a 1-0 lead into the third.

RGR continued to pressure in the third period that saw numerous penalties on both teams and finally beat Webster on a 4-on-3 powerplay to tie the game at 1-1 with just over ten minutes remaining and send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period the Bulldogs had the puck, but a feed in attempt was blocked and the Pioneers broke in with a two-on-one and found the net for the game winner with just over six minutes remaining.

Shane McLaughlin and Brandon Davila had assists for the Bulldogs as they fell to 0-1-1 overall on the season.

Chelsea returns to the ice Friday night when they host Bay City at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson



