CPD Weekly Report 11-28-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-4633

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: November 21, 2023

Time: 7:18 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that they had received a phone call from a female who said that “her dad was inside the store with a bomb strapped to his chest.” The complainant and the officer confirmed that there were no males inside the establishment, except for a male subject who had entered just before the officer entered. The officer checked the male patron, searched the property, and found no evidence of an explosive device. The complainant stated that they had received an additional call approximately 30 minutes before the police had been contacted. At the time of the report, no further information was available on the identity of the suspect(s). The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.