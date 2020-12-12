PPE Giveaway Next Saturday, At Montibeller Park

One of the evergreen stories of the coronavirus era has been the constant search for personal protection equipment, or PPE. Pittsfield Township will be able to get a fresh injection of PPE on December 19, through cooperation with the Washtenaw County chapter of the sorority Rho Delta Zeta, a chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

This will be part of an ongoing effort to help provide PPE to the greater Washtenaw County community, according to Charita Roman, the Second Vice President and Service Coordinator of the Washtenaw County Chapter. Brown said that they plan on providing PPE to as many communities around Washtenaw County as they can.

“This first time out, we partnered with Pittsfield. They were very accepting of our offer,” Roman told the Sun Times-News in an interview by phone. “We did something previously with their election poll [workers] for snack packs. This allowed us to piggyback off that and come back in.”

An all-volunteer team will set up in Montibeller Park from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. to distribute up to two bags per car, in a drive through system. There will be two types of bags to choose from, according to the township. You can either get a bag with five face masks, or a bag with five masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer. The give away will have 300 bags of the former and 200 bags of the latter.

Brown said that $800 is being invested in this giveaway by the sorority, which they received as part of a grant from the voter registration and policy advocacy organization Black Voters Matter. The township is providing the location, but no public money is being spent on this.

This idea started when Pittsfield Township Trustee Linda Edwards-Brown reached out to the sorority, which she is a member of. Edwards-Brown could not be reached for comment.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support of phenomenal community groups such as the Rho Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, who have stepped up to help our community in a time of need,” Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal said in a press release.

Brown said that they are going to be providing PPE to Clark Towers, a senior citizen home on the east side of Ypsilanti Township, next January. While long term plans aren’t concrete yet, Rho Delta Zeta plans on repeating this process over and over.

“This time we concentrated on families. In January, it’ll be seniors. We’re attempting to the community as a whole,” Brown said. But they may focus soon on “for those who are more exposed to Covid.”

Time will tell on which community in Washtenaw County will be able to partner with Rho Delta Zeta after January.