Don’t Miss Ballet Chelsea’s Enchanting Nutcracker Performance

Join the merriment. There are four magical shows from December 15th through the 17th at Potter Center, Jackson Community College.

Experience a new take on this beloved classic curated by Ballet Chelsea’s Artistic Director Michelle Quenon. The Ballet Chelsea company dancers and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra musicians will come together for the fifth year to present this annual full-length performance.

Save the date for a behind-the-scenes rehearsal on December 2nd from 1:30 to 3:30 at Ballet Chelsea’s studio on 1050 S. Main Street, Chelsea. Indulge in a Sugar Plum Tea before matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday. Limited seating available.

Secure tickets for the 26th Annual Nutcracker Performance and Sugar Plum Tea events at https://balletchelsea.org/tickets/.

Photos courtesy Michael Bessome Photography

Step into the world of Ballet Chelsea's Nutcracker and let the magic begin!