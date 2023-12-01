Need a ride in Western Washtenaw County?

"Rides for all" is a motto of the Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE).

You've probably seen the WAVE vehicles around your community. WAVE covers greater Western-Washtenaw with 12 Routes in 15 Communities: Webster Township, Scio Township, Dexter Township, City of Dexter, Lyndon Township, City of Chelsea, Sylvan Township, Lima Township, Stockbridge Township, Stockbridge Village, Sharon Township, Bridgewater Township, Freedom Township, Manchester Township, and City of Manchester.

To learn more about WAVE, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Shasta Grifka, WAVE’s Community Relations Coordinator.

“Rides for all. Period,” Grifka said when asked what do you think the community should know about.

STN asked her what makes WAVE useful and unique.

She said:

We have several fixed routes, one that specifically connects Western Washtenaw with Ann Arbor AAATA Public Bus Routes.

Most of our services are door-to-door, meaning we'll pick you up and even walk up to your home and take you where you need to go and even walk you up to that door.

All of our vehicles are ADA compliant and our drivers are certified in safety measures.

The costs range from $0 to $40, depending on the distance and discounts riders are eligible for.

And as far as rides for all:

WAVE says: Young to old, able bodied to people with disabilities, single to family, wealthy to low-income—you have access to transportation.

Door-to-door throughout Western Washtenaw to anywhere in Washtenaw County

Chelsea—Dexter—Ann Arbor fixed route Connectors

Downtown Chelsea free shuttle

Discounts for older people, people with disabilities, low income, and children through 12th grade

So if you need a ride and want more information, call dispatch at 734-475-9494 or go to ridethewavebus.org or at Facebook and Instagram: @thewavebus.

The main location for WAVE is located 12172 Jackson Road.