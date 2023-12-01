St. Louis Center Announces Leadership Transition

As of December 1, 2023, the St. Louis Center, a residential care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) located in Chelsea, is under new leadership. Father Satheesh Alphonse, SdC, is set to take over as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Father Enzo Addari, SdC.

Father Enzo, a Servants of Charity member, has been a key figure in the development of St. Louis Center since 1983, beginning his commitment in seminary by choosing to work with those with developmental disabilities. His journey took him from Italy to the United States in 1977, where he obtained a master's degree from Villanova University. He assumed the role of CEO of St. Louis Center in 2005. During his tenure, the center celebrated its 50th and 60th Anniversaries, expanded into St. Louis Guanella Village, and became a pioneering model for comprehensive and integrated services for people with I/DD. His vision has shaped the Center into a model of hope and inspiration that is replicated nationwide.

Father Satheesh Alphonse, also a Servants of Charity member, is known for his dynamic energy and charismatic approach. Originally from India, he is celebrated for his joyful spirit and commitment to spreading the Gospel. Father Satheesh started his service at St. Louis Center in 2006, later serving at Pious Union in Grass Lake, and has been the pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Michigan Center since 2018. His appointment as CEO reflects his considerable service and community involvement. The residents and staff of St. Louis Center enthusiastically welcome him to this critical position, looking forward to his leadership and contribution to the Center's future.

Reflecting on the transition, Father Enzo stated, “There is a time for beginning projects and a time for passing them to capable hands. I am confident in Father Satheesh’s leadership and look forward to supporting him during this transition. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the community for their unwavering support over the past 18 years as CEO.”

As it enters its 64th year, St. Louis Center continues its commitment to providing a nurturing and inclusive community for adults with I/DD. For more information about St. Louis Center or to support its programs, please visit stlouiscenter.org or call 734-475-8430.