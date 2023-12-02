Chelsea Scouts Step to the Podium in Pursuit of the Future

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco attended a meeting for Cub Scout Pack 455. The pack is comprised of Chelsea-area kids from fifth grade down through Young 5s. Mayor Pacheco discussed her experience during the November 27 Chelsea City Council meeting.

“There were a whole passel of kids there and they were working on gratitude posters. They made this great big thank you poster for the mayor and city council so it was very much appreciated and lovely,” said Mayor Pacheco. She continued, “We talked a little bit about how they could be involved in local government. They did a Q&A. It was great!”

Following Mayor Pacheco’s update, two members of Boy Scout Troop 476 stepped to the podium to discuss the merit badges they are working on, also related to local government and civic engagement. Both Chelsea area students, Luca and Liam are currently working on two merit badges simultaneously–Citizenship in the Community and Communication–both of which are required to become an Eagle Scout.

According to ScoutSmarts.com, a website developed by an Eagle Scout to assist others in becoming Eagle Scouts, the Communication merit badge is considered an Expert-Tier Merit Badge and is one of the most challenging to earn. “This is one of our pre-requirements, to come see a city council meeting and take notes on things,” said one of the Scouts.

When asked what other requirements are one replied, “We have to interview someone. And then we also have to do some slideshows and PowerPoints on the city of Chelsea and what it has to offer.” The mayor offered herself, the city manager, and the city council members as interview subjects if the Scouts were interested.