De-Stigmatizing Addiction: Local Non-Profit Seeks to Save Lives Through Virtual Educational Forum

| from Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics |

[Ann Arbor, MI]: While there are many challenges facing those struggling with addiction and recovery, one of the key obstacles for those with substance misuse is stigma. Stigma is a huge deterrent to seeking help from family, friends, and professionals that can mean the difference between life and death.

A grass-roots organization based in Ann Arbor, MI, Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics will host a virtual forum on Monday, December 14th at 7:00 PM to address this stigma, its impact on the recovery process, and how de-stigmatizing language can be used to save lives.

“Stigma not only discourages people from seeking treatment, but it also can make it harder for individuals to access decent healthcare and often creates issues within the family. That is why we are partnering with the Michigan Nurses Association to offer Continuing Education Credits for healthcare professionals for this Forum,” says Mario Nanos, President of Washtenaw FAN.

The public forum will be hosted virtually via Zoom and will feature Dr. Audrey Begun, MSW, Ph.D., renowned for her impressive background in social work research and substance-misuse related education. She will present relevant, useful content regarding non-stigmatizing language and the impact of stigma on recovery efforts and individuals engaged in misuse.

“By hosting this public forum, it is our hope that those in recovery, their families, healthcare workers, and others within our community will be better equipped to identify and correct substance-related labeling and stigmatizing language use,” says Nanos. “Furthermore, we seek to enable people to implement strategies to address substance-related stigma, both in practice and within their communities.”

While all are encouraged to attend, advance registration is required. Individuals can learn more and register at https://familiesagainstnarcotics.org/register

About Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics

Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics is one of over 20 active chapters of Families Against Narcotics (FAN) in the state of Michigan. FAN is a community-based program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters. FAN seeks to change the face of addiction, dispel the stigma of addiction, and educate the community as well as those affected by addiction.

To donate or learn more about recovery resources available within the Washtenaw County community, please visit https://washtenawfan.org.